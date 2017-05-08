IDOT announces reopening roadways, including Route 100 between U.S. 67 in Alton, Route 3 in Grafton
Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple roadways that will reopen today, including Illinois Route 100 between U.S. 67 in Alton and Illinois 3 in Grafton, Illinois Route 3 at Illinois 100 in Grafton, Illinois 100 north of Kampsville in Calhoun County, and Illinois 143 at Illinois 255 in Wood River. Until such time as these highways are opened for travel, the Department reminds all motorists to heed closure and all other signage as significant debris has been deposited on flooded roadways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|rose jonas
|206
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr 30
|Shocked
|1
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|News Reporter
|14
|Nathan Narup
|Apr 23
|Jcp
|1
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Apr 18
|hardhead
|126
|Grant family members
|Apr '17
|Mjean82
|1
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar '17
|TroySenior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC