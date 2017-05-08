IDOT announces reopening roadways, including Route 100 between U.S. 67 in Alton, Route 3 in Grafton

Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple roadways that will reopen today, including Illinois Route 100 between U.S. 67 in Alton and Illinois 3 in Grafton, Illinois Route 3 at Illinois 100 in Grafton, Illinois 100 north of Kampsville in Calhoun County, and Illinois 143 at Illinois 255 in Wood River. Until such time as these highways are opened for travel, the Department reminds all motorists to heed closure and all other signage as significant debris has been deposited on flooded roadways.

