IDOT announces reopening roadways, in...

IDOT announces reopening roadways, including Route 100 between U.S. 67 in Alton, Route 3 in Grafton

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: RiverBender.com

Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple roadways that will reopen today, including Illinois Route 100 between U.S. 67 in Alton and Illinois 3 in Grafton, Illinois Route 3 at Illinois 100 in Grafton, Illinois 100 north of Kampsville in Calhoun County, and Illinois 143 at Illinois 255 in Wood River. Until such time as these highways are opened for travel, the Department reminds all motorists to heed closure and all other signage as significant debris has been deposited on flooded roadways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) 4 hr rose jonas 206
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr 30 Shocked 1
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 25 News Reporter 14
Nathan Narup Apr 23 Jcp 1
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Apr 18 hardhead 126
Grant family members Apr '17 Mjean82 1
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar '17 TroySenior 2
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at May 08 at 11:16AM CDT

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,697 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC