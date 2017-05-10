Golfer can walk away with 2018 Ford Escape with hole-in-one at Rotary Scramble

One golfer can walk away, May 22, with a 2018 Ford Escape if that golfer strokes a hole-in-one on the 168-yard, par 3, 17th hole at Rolling Hills Golf Club in Godfrey. That golfer will get to use the new Escape for two years from Roberts Ford in Alton, said Chuck West, chairman of the 2017 Rotary Golf Scramble, sponsored by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club.

