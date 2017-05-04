Flood Watch 2017: Alton Public Works continues to monitor flood water downtown
The Alton Public Works staff members are closely watching a Muscle Wall constructed across from Ardent Mills and in front of Morrison's in Downtown Alton. So far, the wall is working and doing what it is supposed to do: holding back the flood water, Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr 30
|Shocked
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Apr 28
|ALiciab80
|205
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|News Reporter
|14
|Nathan Narup
|Apr 23
|Jcp
|1
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Apr 18
|hardhead
|126
|Grant family members
|Apr 4
|Mjean82
|1
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar '17
|TroySenior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC