Flood Watch 2017: Alton invests in some 'muscle' to save downtown

Tuesday

This year's flood efforts will differ greatly from the 1,000 foot-long emergency flood wall built by the City of Alton and its citizens during the unprecedented winter flooding of Dec. 2015 to Jan. 2016. While that wall was the showcase of the determination of the people of Alton to save their downtown area, the new flood barriers recently purchased by the city will serve the same function with a lot less work.

