Entrepreneur workshops to be presented at Jacoby Arts Center to develop Alton's creative economy
Alton Main Street is teaming up with Jacoby Arts Center, St. Louis Volunteer Lawyers & Accountants for the Arts, and The Mission Center L3C to continue its educational series for creative entrepreneurs. The organizations are committed to helping artists and other creatives take their businesses to the next level of success.
