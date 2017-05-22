Despite storm damage, Saints Peter and Paul Spring Fling will go on as scheduled
Each year, Saints Peter and Paul School's Parish-School Association holds fund raisers to support the school with the Spring Fling as its primary event. Thursday evening, PSA volunteers put together tents and awnings for the event, which begins Friday evening with adult night on the front parking lot of the school located at 801 State Street, Alton.
