Crime 13 mins ago 7:36 p.m.Man charged with murder in Major Case investigation still at large

Man charged with murder in Major Case investigation still at large

The Major Case Squad charged a man with murder Tuesday in connection with a death in Alton, Illinois, Sunday, but the man remains at-large and is considered armed and dangerous. Cameron D. Matlock, a 25-year-old Alton resident, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death Derrance Taylor.

