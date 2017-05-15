Crime 13 mins ago 7:36 p.m.Man charged with murder in Major Case investigation still at large
The Major Case Squad charged a man with murder Tuesday in connection with a death in Alton, Illinois, Sunday, but the man remains at-large and is considered armed and dangerous. Cameron D. Matlock, a 25-year-old Alton resident, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death Derrance Taylor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krissy Chapman
|May 11
|Waylon
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|May 8
|rose jonas
|206
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr 30
|Shocked
|1
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|News Reporter
|14
|Nathan Narup
|Apr 23
|Jcp
|1
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Apr 18
|hardhead
|126
|Grant family members
|Apr '17
|Mjean82
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC