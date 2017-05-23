Community Policing delayed another three weeks due to Isom scheduling
Former St. Louis Police Chief Daniel Isom is set to address the Alton City Council following the apparent delay of the city's community policing model to reach its 30-, 60- and soon-to-be 90-day goals. Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons, Alton Community Relations Commission President Peter Hough and Alton Mayor Brant Walker's Chief of Staff Kimberly Clark were hoping Isom would be able to address the council sometime this week, but that address has been moved to June 14 instead.
