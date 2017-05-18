Community donates more than 15,000 po...

Community donates more than 15,000 pounds of food to local food banks

The second annual Food for Families Drive collected 15,430 pounds of nonperishable food for eight local food pantries in the Riverbend and surrounding areas. Several local schools participated in the drive, competing for a cash prize for bringing in the most donations.

