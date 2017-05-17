CNB Shareholders Hold Annual Meeting
The shareholders of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. held their annual meeting on Thursday, April 27, in CNB's corporate headquarters in Carlinville. In addition to receiving a report on the past year's performance, shareholders reelected the incumbent board of directors for the ensuing year.
