CNB Shareholders Hold Annual Meeting

The shareholders of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. held their annual meeting on Thursday, April 27, in CNB's corporate headquarters in Carlinville. In addition to receiving a report on the past year's performance, shareholders reelected the incumbent board of directors for the ensuing year.

