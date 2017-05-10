Beiser-backed measure helps Veterans ...

Beiser-backed measure helps Veterans get college credit for military training

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RiverBender.com

ALTON To help veterans returning to civilian life after serving in the military, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, supported legislation that would require colleges and universities to give academic credit for military training as it their area of study. "The men and women who bravely serve in our armed forces undergo an enormous amount of training," Beiser said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Krissy Chapman 6 hr Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May 8 rose jonas 206
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr 30 Shocked 1
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 25 News Reporter 14
Nathan Narup Apr 23 Jcp 1
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Apr 18 hardhead 126
Grant family members Apr '17 Mjean82 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at May 11 at 11:19AM CDT

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC