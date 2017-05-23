Bean is now in custody, Matlock still...

Bean is now in custody, Matlock still sought in Alton murder case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RiverBender.com

The Alton Police Department announced late Monday afternoon that DeJuan Bean, a person of interest in the May 14, 2017, murder of Derrance Taylor, 34, has been located and is in custody. Officers of the Alton Police Department responded to the sound of gunshots on Union Street in Alton at approximately 4:13 a.m., on May 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Krissy Chapman May 11 Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May 8 rose jonas 206
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr 30 Shocked 1
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 25 News Reporter 14
Nathan Narup Apr 23 Jcp 1
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Apr '17 hardhead 126
Grant family members Apr '17 Mjean82 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at May 23 at 9:22PM CDT

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC