Bean is now in custody, Matlock still sought in Alton murder case
The Alton Police Department announced late Monday afternoon that DeJuan Bean, a person of interest in the May 14, 2017, murder of Derrance Taylor, 34, has been located and is in custody. Officers of the Alton Police Department responded to the sound of gunshots on Union Street in Alton at approximately 4:13 a.m., on May 14, 2017.
