Alton Police still asking for public's assistance in early Saturday morning shooting

Alton had a rather violent Mother's Day weekend - with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis looking for leads on an early Sunday morning murder and the Alton Police Department looking for leads at a shooting at a local bar from the public. The 24-year-old victim of the bar shooting is currently recovering at a local hospital, Alton Police Department Chief of Detectives Jarrett Ford said Monday morning.

