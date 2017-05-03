Alton Police investigating Saturday night robbery of KFC night manager
The Alton Police Department is investigating a reported robbery, which took place Saturday night around 11 p.m. Captain Scott Golike said Monday afternoon. While Golike kept the details of the story vague, he did confirm the Alton Police Department is investigating a "reported robbery," which took place late Saturday night around the vicinity of the Regions Bank, located at 2850 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr 30
|Shocked
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Apr 28
|ALiciab80
|205
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|News Reporter
|14
|Nathan Narup
|Apr 23
|Jcp
|1
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Apr 18
|hardhead
|126
|Grant family members
|Apr 4
|Mjean82
|1
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar '17
|TroySenior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC