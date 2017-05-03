Alton Police investigating Saturday n...

Alton Police investigating Saturday night robbery of KFC night manager

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: RiverBender.com

The Alton Police Department is investigating a reported robbery, which took place Saturday night around 11 p.m. Captain Scott Golike said Monday afternoon. While Golike kept the details of the story vague, he did confirm the Alton Police Department is investigating a "reported robbery," which took place late Saturday night around the vicinity of the Regions Bank, located at 2850 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr 30 Shocked 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) Apr 28 ALiciab80 205
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 25 News Reporter 14
Nathan Narup Apr 23 Jcp 1
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Apr 18 hardhead 126
Grant family members Apr 4 Mjean82 1
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar '17 TroySenior 2
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Madison County was issued at May 03 at 3:52PM CDT

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,749,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC