Alton Police investigating Saturday night robbery of KFC night manager

The Alton Police Department is investigating a reported robbery, which took place Saturday night around 11 p.m. Captain Scott Golike said Monday afternoon. While Golike kept the details of the story vague, he did confirm the Alton Police Department is investigating a "reported robbery," which took place late Saturday night around the vicinity of the Regions Bank, located at 2850 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton.

