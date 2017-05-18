Alton Police Department celebrates gift of safety from Fast Eddie's Bon-Air
Most of the protective tactical vests used by the detectives of the Alton Police Department were out-of-date Detective Pete Vambeketis said during a special "thank you" to representatives of Fast Eddie's Bon-Air held at the courtroom within the Alton Police Station Monday morning. The total cost of the eight Point Blank brand vests was estimated at $7,600 by Alton Police Department Chief of Detectives Jarrett Ford.
