Alton Police Chief Simmons discusses ...

Alton Police Chief Simmons discusses last night's controversial appointments

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: RiverBender.com

Wednesday night, Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons was appointed to another term in office, following a very tight 4-3 vote of the Alton City Council. Simmons's reappointment was not the only controversial appointment at last evening's city council meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Krissy Chapman 12 hr Waylon 1
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) May 8 rose jonas 206
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr 30 Shocked 1
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 25 News Reporter 14
Nathan Narup Apr 23 Jcp 1
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Apr 18 hardhead 126
Grant family members Apr '17 Mjean82 1
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC