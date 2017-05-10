Alton Police asks for public's assistance in identifying suspect in weekend shooting
The Alton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in the shooting of a 24-year-old man early Saturday morning. The Alton Police Department was called to the Riverside Saloon, 2910 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois, today at approximately 2:01 a.m. for a shooting that occurred inside the establishment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krissy Chapman
|May 11
|Waylon
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|May 8
|rose jonas
|206
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr 30
|Shocked
|1
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|News Reporter
|14
|Nathan Narup
|Apr 23
|Jcp
|1
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Apr 18
|hardhead
|126
|Grant family members
|Apr '17
|Mjean82
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC