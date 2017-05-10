Alton Police asks for public's assistance in identifying suspect in weekend shooting

The Alton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in the shooting of a 24-year-old man early Saturday morning. The Alton Police Department was called to the Riverside Saloon, 2910 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois, today at approximately 2:01 a.m. for a shooting that occurred inside the establishment.

