Alton Main Street requests community input to shape the future of Downtown

12 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

Alton Main Street is announcing the launch of a Needs Assessment Survey to gauge which businesses and quality of life improvements are sought after in the downtown district. A link to the survey can be found on the home page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

