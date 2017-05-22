Alton Main Street requests community input to shape the future of Downtown
Alton Main Street is announcing the launch of a Needs Assessment Survey to gauge which businesses and quality of life improvements are sought after in the downtown district. A link to the survey can be found on the home page of www.DowntownAlton.com.
