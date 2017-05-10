Alton Community Service members give Third Street flower beds their love and attention

The Mississippi River is falling near Alton, and in perfect synchronization with the city's clean-up efforts, Alton Community Service League members are hard at work with one of their top projects. Alton Community Service League members Carol Morris, Suzanne Lagomarcino and other members/volunteers recently spent considerable time tending to numerous flower beds on Third Street and Sugar Alley in Alton.

