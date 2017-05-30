300 State Street owners, staff, provide warm pizza for city flood workers
The owners of 300 State Street restaurant in Alton wanted to do something kind for the Alton Public Works personnel working around the clock to keep the city dry Thursday night, so they concocted a plan to provide warm pizza for the group. The pizza and cold bottles of water were a big hit with the group that was working Thursday night and they were very thankful for the gesture, said Tim Brueggeman, one of State Street's owners along with Greg Graham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr 30
|Shocked
|1
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Apr 28
|ALiciab80
|205
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|News Reporter
|14
|Nathan Narup
|Apr 23
|Jcp
|1
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Apr 18
|hardhead
|126
|Grant family members
|Apr '17
|Mjean82
|1
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar '17
|TroySenior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC