300 State Street owners, staff, provide warm pizza for city flood workers

The owners of 300 State Street restaurant in Alton wanted to do something kind for the Alton Public Works personnel working around the clock to keep the city dry Thursday night, so they concocted a plan to provide warm pizza for the group. The pizza and cold bottles of water were a big hit with the group that was working Thursday night and they were very thankful for the gesture, said Tim Brueggeman, one of State Street's owners along with Greg Graham.

