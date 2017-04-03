YWCA of Alton announces 2017 Josephin...

YWCA of Alton announces 2017 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholars

The YWCA of Alton proudly announces the winners of the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholars for 2017: Kiara Hardmon, Anna Johnson, and Taylor Mateyka. These three young women are not only excellent scholars, just as importantly; they are leaders in the movement towards empowerment, respect and dignity for all! Kiara Hardmon, is a standout from Alton High School, Kiara intends to major in Biology and become a Physician's Assistant and specialize in Family Practice.

