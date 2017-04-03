YWCA of Alton announces 2017 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholars

The YWCA of Alton proudly announces the winners of the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholars for 2017: Kiara Hardmon, Anna Johnson, and Taylor Mateyka. These three young women are not only excellent scholars, just as importantly; they are leaders in the movement towards empowerment, respect and dignity for all! Kiara Hardmon, is a standout from Alton High School, Kiara intends to major in Biology and become a Physician's Assistant and specialize in Family Practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.