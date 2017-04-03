YWCA of Alton announces 2017 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholars
The YWCA of Alton proudly announces the winners of the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholars for 2017: Kiara Hardmon, Anna Johnson, and Taylor Mateyka. These three young women are not only excellent scholars, just as importantly; they are leaders in the movement towards empowerment, respect and dignity for all! Kiara Hardmon, is a standout from Alton High School, Kiara intends to major in Biology and become a Physician's Assistant and specialize in Family Practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grant family members
|Apr 4
|Mjean82
|1
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|News Reporter
|10
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar 9
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb '17
|Sexy69
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC