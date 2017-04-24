Women's Networking Group announces ne...

Women's Networking Group announces networking speaker

The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women has announced that Melissa Meske, a literary entrepreneur, with over two decades of experience working with the media, business, nonprofit and education sectors, will be the speaker for the May WEW meeting. Melissa will give a presentation discussing the topic of "Harnessing the Power of Words in Print" The goal of Women Empowering Women is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women.

