Walker talks of plans to possibly divide old Kmart for 3 to 4 businesses, theater possibilities
ALTON The Sierra Group out of New York City apparently has some big plans for the old Alton Kmart on Homer Adams Parkway, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said Thursday. The old Kmart, located near the new Alton train station facility, apparently will be renovated by the Sierra Group property developers in the near future.
