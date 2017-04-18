Two in custody following police chase; fender bender
Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said the chase resulted from an undercover drug operative calling for assistance during an operation at James Killion Park at Salu. The alleged drug dealer then escaped in the passenger seat of a silver Pontiac, which traveled to 20th Street, to Highway 67 and then crossed the Clark Bridge.
