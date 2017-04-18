Spring city-wide litter clean up set ...

Spring city-wide litter clean up set for Saturday, April 29

ALTON Alton's Spring City-Wide Litter Clean-Up will be held on Saturday, April 29th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., rain or shine. The community is invited to pitch in by picking up bags, gloves, a free donut and directions to areas that are in need of cleaning.

