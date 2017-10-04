Show-Me-St-Louis 5 mins ago 12:40 p.m.Look inside this historic Alton home up for auction
UPDATE: The auction ended at Noon on 4/10/2017. The home was sold for $240,000. ALTON, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Sat
|News Reporter
|11
|Grant family members
|Apr 4
|Mjean82
|1
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar '17
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb '17
|Sexy69
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC