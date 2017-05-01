River levels, local streams & creeks rise as result of drenching storms
The National Weather Service of St. Louis continues to keep an eye on the sky and on local river ways as a result of the severe thunderstorms that have drenched the region. "Recent rainfall has set the stage for a significant flooding event this weekend," The Flash Flood Watch released by organization said.
