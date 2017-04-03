Rauner tours Alton; met with hospitality, protests at Bluff City Grill

Rauner toured Alton Wednesday, stopping at local facilities such as Cope Plastics before attending the annual Lincoln-Douglas Dinner, which was the largest sit-down dinner Bluff City Grill has handled since its inception. Bluff City Grill owner Cathy Gross said her staff was put to the test Wednesday evening, when they served as many as 400 guests - the maximum capacity of their banquet facility.

