Pizza with the Police comes to the Alton Boys and Girls Club

In an effort to reach the children of the Alton area with a positive message about police officers, the Alton Police Department brought a large amount of pizzas to the Alton Boys and Girls Club Thursday afternoon. Pizza was served during the organization's after-school "power hour," which allows children from the Alton Boys and Girls Club to do free reading and homework following classes.

