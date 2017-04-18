Pizza with the Police comes to the Alton Boys and Girls Club
In an effort to reach the children of the Alton area with a positive message about police officers, the Alton Police Department brought a large amount of pizzas to the Alton Boys and Girls Club Thursday afternoon. Pizza was served during the organization's after-school "power hour," which allows children from the Alton Boys and Girls Club to do free reading and homework following classes.
