Performance Eyecare wants to give high school senior $1,500 toward building a dream

22 hrs ago

Dr. Dirk Massie believes it's important for people to do what they love and that their life's work should be dedicated to something they are truly passionate about. That is why his company, Performance Eyecare, is offering high school seniors living in the Metro East and St. Louis a chance to earn a $1,500 "Build Your Dream" scholarship to assist in reaching a goal, whether it be college, a trade school, or even a start-up business.

