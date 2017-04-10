Parker enters guilty plea in Alton case

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced that a Belleville man pleaded guilty late last week in connection with a September 2014 fatal shooting that occurred in Alton. Antoine D. Parker , who was charged on September 10, 2014, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, a Class X felony, and was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

