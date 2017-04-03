One-percent sales tax in Madison County fails by just over 200 votes
The one-percent sales tax in Madison County failed by just over 200 votes, 22,105 no to 21,846 yes. That measure, known as the County School Facility Tax, would have increased sales taxes across Madison County by one percent, or a penny of every dollar spent.
