Monday's Sprint outage due to 'cut fiber'

While Sprint has not confirmed whether the two are directly related, Adrienne Norton of Sprint's Communications Department responded to questions about the outage via email Tuesday evening with the following statement: "Due to a fiber cut, some customers in the Alton area may have experienced service issues [Monday] night," she said. "Service was fully restored [Monday] night, and we apologize for the inconvenience to our customers."

