Minor flooding and severe storms possible through the weekend
While the potential exists for severe thunderstorms today through this weekend, meteorologists from the National Weather Service in St. Louis say minor flooding is a much more possible concern. Meteorologists from the NWS said severe thunderstorms may be stronger south of the St. Louis Metro Area on Wednesday, but added that threat may evolve on Friday, and especially Saturday afternoon, when a warm frontal boundary moves over the area.
