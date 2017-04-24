Meyer Jewelry, Kristen's Hair Studio ...

Meyer Jewelry, Kristen's Hair Studio share love of their work, serving customers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: RiverBender.com

Kristen's Hair Studio, owned and managed by his daughter, Kristen Gowin, is located with Meyer at 40 E. Ferguson. He then entered the Navy during Vietnam and was with the Seabees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Tue News Reporter 14
Nathan Narup Apr 23 Jcp 1
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Apr 18 hardhead 126
Grant family members Apr 4 Mjean82 1
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar '17 TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar '17 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar '17 hardhead 4
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at April 26 at 4:10PM CDT

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,620 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC