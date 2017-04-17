Making progress: Alton's new waste tr...

Making progress: Alton's new waste treatment facility will focus on sustainability; revenue

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: RiverBender.com

Alton Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor Steve Gibson delivered a presentation during the Wednesday April 12, 2017, meeting of the Alton City Council, which may change the future of Alton entirely. Currently, Alton is in need of a new waste treatment facility for its waste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) 2 hr Been there 125
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 8 News Reporter 11
Grant family members Apr 4 Mjean82 1
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar 23 TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar 18 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar '17 hardhead 4
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar '17 Jamie 2
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC