Madison County Sheriff's deputies quickly diffuse situation, man charged with armed robbery
The Madison County Sheriff's Office quickly and without incident defused what could have been a serious situation after a call came out at 11:43 p.m., Saturday, April 15, of a an alleged armed robbery at Doc Holliday's Saloon & Steakhouse, 308 W. MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills. "Our deputies got a 911 call of an armed robbery in progress at Doc Holliday's and were told the man inside was armed with a knife," Madison County Sheriff's Office Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|8 hr
|hardhead
|126
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|News Reporter
|11
|Grant family members
|Apr 4
|Mjean82
|1
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|hardhead
|4
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar '17
|Jamie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC