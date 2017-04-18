Madison County Sheriff's deputies qui...

Madison County Sheriff's deputies quickly diffuse situation, man charged with armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

The Madison County Sheriff's Office quickly and without incident defused what could have been a serious situation after a call came out at 11:43 p.m., Saturday, April 15, of a an alleged armed robbery at Doc Holliday's Saloon & Steakhouse, 308 W. MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills. "Our deputies got a 911 call of an armed robbery in progress at Doc Holliday's and were told the man inside was armed with a knife," Madison County Sheriff's Office Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) 8 hr hardhead 126
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 8 News Reporter 11
Grant family members Apr 4 Mjean82 1
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar 23 TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar '17 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar '17 hardhead 4
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar '17 Jamie 2
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,539 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC