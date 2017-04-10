Kateri Vaughn Selected as a Top 100 S...

Kateri Vaughn Selected as a Top 100 Student at Butler University

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

Kateri Vaughn, a Junior Communications Sciences and Disorders major from Alton, IL has been selected as a Top 100 student at Butler University. To be selected for the honor, a student must be nominated by a faculty, staff, or fellow student for the award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 8 News Reporter 11
Grant family members Apr 4 Mjean82 1
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar 23 TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar 18 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar 13 hardhead 4
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar '17 Jamie 2
Bethany Jones Feb '17 Sexy69 3
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,906 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC