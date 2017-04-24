Join NGRREC for monthly 'Neighbor Nights'

EAST ALTON Those curious about the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center now have the opportunity to meet some of the staff and explore the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station at 1 Confluence Way in East Alton, Illinois. NGRREC is asking community members to attend its newest event, Neighbor Nights @NGRREC, which will take place on the first Tuesday of every month, beginning May 2, from 5:30-8 p.m. "NGRREC will be open for you to come and go as you please," Environmental Educator Allison Rhanor said.

