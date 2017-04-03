Illinois, City of Alton partner for Liquor Inspection Pilot Program
In an effort to improve the allocation of alcohol beverage compliance resources, the State of Illinois and the City of Alton have recently joined forces to launch the Alton Liquor Inspection Pilot Program. Under the agreement, the Alton Fire Department has begun carrying out Standard Liquor Inspections for all Alton license holders on behalf of the State of Illinois.
