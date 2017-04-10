Historical marker to commemorate Scott Bibb's fight against segregation in Alton schools
GODFREY This June, Lewis and Clark Community College will celebrate the dedication of a state historical marker honoring Scott Bibb, who fought for the desegregation of Alton schools from 1897-1908. A dedication ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 19 at L&C's Scott Bibb Center, at 1005 East Fifth Street in Alton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|News Reporter
|11
|Grant family members
|Apr 4
|Mjean82
|1
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar '17
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb '17
|Sexy69
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC