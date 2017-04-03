Halpin House in Alton attracts attent...

Halpin House in Alton attracts attention throughout country as part of online auction sale

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

ALTON The Halpin House in Middletown Alton is being sold via an online auction and it is attracting attention all over the country. "I think the property has a tremendous amount of history and is very unique in the design that it offers for that time period," Tarrant said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grant family members 8 hr Mjean82 1
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar 23 TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar 18 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar 13 hardhead 4
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Mar 11 News Reporter 10
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar 9 Jamie 2
Bethany Jones Feb '17 Sexy69 3
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC