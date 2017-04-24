Grandpa Gang donates to community

Visitors poured into Christmas Wonderland in near record numbers in 2016 and that success means financial gifts to area organizations have increased. Over $40,000 in donations has been distributed to more than 50 civic organizations courtesy of the Grandpa Gang and Christmas Wonderland, a direct result of strong holiday seasonal visitors to the landmark Alton attraction.

