Grandpa Gang donates to community
Visitors poured into Christmas Wonderland in near record numbers in 2016 and that success means financial gifts to area organizations have increased. Over $40,000 in donations has been distributed to more than 50 civic organizations courtesy of the Grandpa Gang and Christmas Wonderland, a direct result of strong holiday seasonal visitors to the landmark Alton attraction.
