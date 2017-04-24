Grafton Ferry opening tomorrow, promi...

Grafton Ferry opening tomorrow, promising to start tourism season in Grafton

Thursday Apr 27

Outgoing Grafton Mayor Tom Thompson, whose term ends on May 2, 2017, said the ferry was originally viewed as unpopular among Grafton officials, who believed it was a waste of money and time. Thompson said he reinstated the ferry service after his 2009 election, and has not regretted it at all.

