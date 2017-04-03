Grace Sawyer, Samuel Tillman named Al...

Grace Sawyer, Samuel Tillman named Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club Students of the Month

Read more: RiverBender.com

Grace Sawyer and Samuel Tillman of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club's regular meeting on April 10th at Gentelin's Restaurant. Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as "Student of the Month" during the school year.

Alton, IL

