Grace Sawyer, Samuel Tillman named Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club Students of the Month
Grace Sawyer and Samuel Tillman of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club's regular meeting on April 10th at Gentelin's Restaurant. Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as "Student of the Month" during the school year.
