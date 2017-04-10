Governor Rauner delivers message of Republican values at St. Louis Regional Airport
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner visited the Riverbend for the second time in as many weeks Wednesday moring with a stop at St. Louis Regional Airport on the border of East Alton and Bethalto. The trip was one of six across the southern half of Illinois and a dozen throughout the entire state.
