Germania Brew Haus fuels East Broadway renaissance with new coffee/craft beer tap room

Thursday Apr 20

Jared Brynildsen and his wife, Carolyn, are active-duty military officers in the Army and Air Force, who grew up in Alton and Troy. The couple are about to help continue the revitalization of Broadway with the new Germania Brew Haus.

