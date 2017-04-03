Families welcomed to experience 'Eggs...

Families welcomed to experience 'Eggstravaganza' at the RiverBender.com Community Center

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: RiverBender.com

Families with children of all ages were invited to experience a "egg-citing" time Friday night at the RiverBender.com Community Center, located at 200 W Third St. in Alton. Though the center hosts its Open Play event from 6 to 10 p.m. each Friday for both members and non-members in middle school, the Easter Eggstravaganza was a fantastic opportunity for families from around the region to come out and have fun together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar 23 TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar 18 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar 13 hardhead 4
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Mar 11 News Reporter 10
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar 9 Jamie 2
Bethany Jones Feb '17 Sexy69 3
Derek Clark Jr Feb '17 BeautyEyezz6624 10
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,044,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC