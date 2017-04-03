Families welcomed to experience 'Eggstravaganza' at the RiverBender.com Community Center
Families with children of all ages were invited to experience a "egg-citing" time Friday night at the RiverBender.com Community Center, located at 200 W Third St. in Alton. Though the center hosts its Open Play event from 6 to 10 p.m. each Friday for both members and non-members in middle school, the Easter Eggstravaganza was a fantastic opportunity for families from around the region to come out and have fun together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|News Reporter
|10
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar 9
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb '17
|Sexy69
|3
|Derek Clark Jr
|Feb '17
|BeautyEyezz6624
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC