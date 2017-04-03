Families welcomed to experience 'Eggstravaganza' at the RiverBender.com Community Center

Families with children of all ages were invited to experience a "egg-citing" time Friday night at the RiverBender.com Community Center, located at 200 W Third St. in Alton. Though the center hosts its Open Play event from 6 to 10 p.m. each Friday for both members and non-members in middle school, the Easter Eggstravaganza was a fantastic opportunity for families from around the region to come out and have fun together.

