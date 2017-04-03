Dennis Rose & Associates, P.C. has successful review by peers
ALTON Dennis Rose & Associates, P.C. announced today that it has successfully completed a rigorous peer review of its accounting and auditing practice. The reviewer concluded that the firm's system of quality control for the accounting and auditing practice in effect for the year ended August 31, 2016, has been suitably designed and complied with to provide reasonable assurance of performing and reporting in conformity with applicable professional standards in all material respects.
