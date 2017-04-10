Demolition: Old Hudson Jewelers building being readied to bring down
A building, once housing Hudson Jewelers, on Belle Street will be demolished by Kamadulski Construction Monday, April 10, 2017, Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said. The building was originally supposed to be destroyed more than a week ago, but Ameren Illinois had to do additional precautions to protect a large transformer and power lines in the vicinity of the structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|News Reporter
|11
|Grant family members
|Apr 4
|Mjean82
|1
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar '17
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb '17
|Sexy69
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC