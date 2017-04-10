Demolition: Old Hudson Jewelers building being readied to bring down

A building, once housing Hudson Jewelers, on Belle Street will be demolished by Kamadulski Construction Monday, April 10, 2017, Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said. The building was originally supposed to be destroyed more than a week ago, but Ameren Illinois had to do additional precautions to protect a large transformer and power lines in the vicinity of the structure.

